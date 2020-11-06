Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd boss believes he is right man at Old Trafford

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Solskjaer in the dugout
Solskjaer has seen his side beaten by Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir in their last two games

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still believes he is the right man to change the fortunes at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has been under huge pressure after successive defeats, including Wednesday's Champions League loss to Istanbul Basaksehir.

United go to Everton on Saturday (12:30 GMT) and some media reports claim a heavy defeat will see him lose his job.

"If I don't trust my beliefs and values, who else will?" he said.

"I don't look at one or two results and fall like a house of cards."

Soslkjaer said he has always had an "open and honest dialogue" with the club and says those in charge at Old Trafford have "shown strong leadership".

Prior to defeat in Turkey, United lost at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving them 15th in the table.

Anything short of victory over Everton on Saturday will mean his side record their worst start to a Premier League season at the seven-game mark.

Despite the poor position, Solskjaer says he is confident his players will react at Goodison Park.

"There are demands on a Man United player, coach and manager," he added. "There is an expectation. We have to be tough mentally.

"We are the best and biggest club in the world. [After Wednesday] we didn't expect anything but criticism. It is how you deal with it.

"The boys are ready for a reaction. We are all hurt. It is never easy when you lose two games on the bounce but that is football."

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

At his Friday news conference, Solskjaer told reporters he is as confident of achieving success at the club as he was when appointed in 2018.

He said only a matter of weeks ago the club were spoken of as "the best thing since sliced bread" when they earned Champions League wins over Paris St-Germain and RB Leipzig.

"There is always pressure and expectation on us," added the former United striker. "I became a man at Manchester United. I have learned how to deal with good and bad times. Every game of football becomes history quickly. We have to go to Goodison Park with a positive frame of mind."

'There's always pressure'

Former England boss and Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live:

"There's always speculation. There are always people in the background, out of work looking for a job and keeping an eye on results. It's a constant pressure, especially nowadays. Before you could lose four or five games and get away with it. You can't lose one now. Especially at Manchester United."

West Ham manager and former Manchester United boss David Moyes:

"All managers are under pressure. At Manchester United there is more pressure than any club in the world. It comes with the job. We know what happens if you don't win enough games."

  • Man U sacked Moyles when they were 6th in the table and had spent nothing. Two managers and over a billion £ later they are just outside the relegation zone. They need to change more than the manager.....

    • Malster replied:
      Never same after he left Radio One Breakfast show!

  • On behalf of every other none Man Utd fan, we also believe you are the right man for the job, please stay for a very long time 😅

    • LetsPretendTheyListen replied:
      Hilarious. Did you think that up yourself or just cut and paste it from the hundreds of other times it has been posted?

  • "We are the best and biggest club in the world"

    Bless....

    • EnoJaxin replied:
      Well.... who is the biggest club in the world if not Manchester United? Is it your team whoever they may be?

  • I don't think he is the Right Guy but the Players need to takea long hard look at themselves

    • Rich replied:
      Isn’t it the managers job to make sure they have the right attitude.

  • Guess what united fans, you are barely top 4/champs league material now. Give up on the 'biggest club in the world' malarkey and get with the times.

  • Well he is certainly not going to say he doesn't think he is not up to it is he!

    • atom1979 replied:
      So, he's not going to say he's up to the job?

      Double negatives confuse me.

  • I agree, football is all about entertainment and boy does he make man u provide entertainment

  • Whoever was in charge would be struggling at the moment, you’ve no chance when players stop trying. Pogba’s attitude is an absolute disgrace!!!

    • U18513646 replied:
      every other Fan can see the damage, we have all seen them @ our clubs. i wouldnt let him near the ball boys let alone the 1st team...

  • I feel for him, but I don’t believe he’s the right man for the job. If that club wants to get back to where it was it needs transforming top to bottom and I’m afraid Ole is just too nice to be responsible for that.

    • Ryan31 replied:
      At the end of last season, United looked like a club who had turned the corner. They needed a spectacular summer and back the manager (much like Chelsea did) and continue to buy into Ole's vision.

      However, the club did what they have done with the previous two managers; they stopped backing the manager, sacked them and now it's a mismatch of players from four different management eras.

  • Some managers wouldn’t join certain clubs due to previous jobs managing their rivals. They said it would be like sleeping with your brothers wife......
    I wonder what ex player they could be lining up to take over 🤔

    Hopefully one that packs a punch

  • Needs to stop with the "best and biggest club in the world" nonsense, he's just highlighting how out of his depth he is, and how poor his players have been.

  • He was NEVER the right man for the job never mind "still is". He was interim and enjoyed the "bounce" after Mourino was sacked. Not strong enough, no tactical awareness and would never stand a chance of being the manager of a major club elsewhere in the world. Cardiff (from which he was sacked) was his level. He talks nonsense and should be sacked NOW.

    • holmfirthred replied:
      Why? All managers talk boll”,.S but some get praised for it like klopp

  • £967m spent since Fergie (Times). For what?
    The fans have a huge responsibility to their club which they abandoned for dollars when they threw away the Green and Gold.
    What have the Glazers brought to the city?
    What has Woodward brought to the ethos of the club?
    The Big Picture Project they cooked up in secret with Henry says all you need to know.
    Poch would be crazy to 'take charge' of this club.

  • He sits there watching most of the match on a tablet.

    United may as well place him on furlough.

  • Whatever he thinks the board will get shot and try to lure Poch IMHO.

    Will they offer enough though, salary and transfer money wise?

    • Niks replied:
      Poch coming from the Daniel Levy world will likely be in Transfer money heaven relatively. Salary, more often than not is not a concern at MU

  • Solskjaer has a squad full of snowflakes.

    • Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC replied:
      And arseholez said

  • As a liverpool fan, so do I. Keep up the good work

    • Manudefenceisapoppadomtryingtocatchbowlingball replied:
      Well, jokes on you. The glazers are the real problem, so if ole stays and the glazers Smeg off then we'll be back

  • We are the best and biggest club in the world. Ha you ain't even the biggest in Manchester, poor deluded fool

    • BBCHYS1999 replied:
      By far the biggest in Manchester

  • I can see Man Utd beating Everton which will mean all sweetness and light until the next home game loss. Slow torture for Olly. As a Cardiff fan I can't see much progress in his game management to be honest.

  • I think I speak for everyone of the other 19 teams fans. We believe you Ole and we believe you should stay at the helm forever.

    • Mazari replied:
      I just wrote it and then read similar comments all over so please ignore lol

