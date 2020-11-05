Derby County: Mel Morris agrees sale to Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited
Last updated on .From the section Derby
Derby County owner Mel Morris has agreed a deal in principle to sell the Championship club to Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited.
Abu Dhabi-based Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, a cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour, effectively owns the controlling stake in Derventio.
The Rams say Derventio has passed the English Football League's owners' and directors' test.
A club statement added the deal is expected to close "very soon".
More to follow.