Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Mansfield Town have named ex-Nottingham Forest forward Nigel Clough as manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Clough replaces Graham Coughlan at the Stags, who are without a win since March and third from bottom in League Two, albeit losing only four games.

The 54-year-old helped Burton Albion into the Championship during two stints, and also had managerial spells at Derby County and Sheffield United.

"Nigel has an outstanding pedigree," chairs John and Carolyn Radford said.

More to follow.