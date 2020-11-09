Last updated on .From the section European Football

Fati has scored five goals for Barcelona this season

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has been ruled out for about four months after having knee surgery.

The 18-year-old was operated on after suffering an injury to the internal meniscus of his left knee against Real Betis.

The Spain international was substituted during half-time of the 5-2 win on Saturday.

Fati has played 10 games for Barcelona this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

He broke a 95-year national record to become Spain's youngest goalscorer at the age of 17 years and 311 days with a strike against Ukraine in September.