Raheem Sterling scored a penalty as England beat Iceland 1-0 in Reykjavik in September

Albania has emerged as the leading candidate to host England's Nations League game against Iceland next Wednesday if required.

The game is in doubt because of the UK government's new travel ban on non-UK visitors coming from Denmark.

Iceland are set to play Denmark in Copenhagen three days before facing England at Wembley on 18 November.

If the ban remains in place, Albania's Football Association is willing to provide a neutral venue.

The Football Association is awaiting clarification from the government but is exploring all options.

Since June, elite sportspeople have been exempt from coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

The restrictions relating to Denmark have been implemented because of concerns over a new coronavirus strain that has spread from mink to humans.

The latest rules, which took effect at 04:00 GMT on Saturday, will be reviewed after a week, the Department For Transport said.

Uefa's coronavirus protocols state that international matches can be rescheduled at a date fixed by the European football governing body, or be played at a neutral venue if necessary.

BBC Sport has been told rescheduling is not an option. Uefa, which will have the final decision on deciding any neutral venue, is understood to be studying the matter.