Josh Vickers made 37 appearances for League One club Lincoln last season

Championship club Rotherham United have signed goalkeeper Josh Vickers on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old has signed a deal at the AESSEAL New York Stadium until the end of the season.

Vickers left Lincoln City in the summer, having made 78 appearances during three years with the Imps.

Meanwhile, former Wales international Lewis Price has departed the Millers after reaching an agreement to mutually terminate his contract.

The 36-year-old former Ipswich Town, Derby County and Crystal Palace keeper made 29 appearances for the South Yorkshire club after joining from Sheffield Wednesday in 2016.

