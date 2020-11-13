Last updated on .From the section European Football

Harry Kane, Andy Robertson, Gareth Bale and Steven Davis are all hoping to help their country to some good Nations League results this month

Almost as soon as it started, the Nations League group stages are coming to an end.

England can still qualify for next year's finals, with Wales and Scotland both bidding for promotion to the top flight (and the possibility of a World Cup play-off place).

Northern Ireland are trying to avoid relegation to League C.

Winning your group in the top division sends you to the finals next October, while finishing top of a group in a lower league secures promotion.

The two highest-ranking group winners not to secure a spot for the 2022 World Cup or play-offs through regular qualifying will earn a play-off place.

Finishing bottom of a group in the top two leagues means relegation.

So who needs what from their final two games?

Group A2

Belgium will win A2 if they win their final two games against England and Denmark

England: Belgium a (Sun, 15 Nov - 19:45), Iceland h (Wed, 18 Nov - 19:45)

England need Denmark to drop points against Iceland or Belgium to have any chance of qualifying for next year's finals and winning the Nations League.

The Three Lions drew and lost their two meetings with Denmark, meaning the Scandinavian side have the head-to-head advantage if they are level on points, as they currently are.

However if both England and Denmark beat Iceland and draw against Belgium it would come down to a three-way head-to-head tie (effectively a mini-group excluding Iceland results).

Gareth Southgate's side will be out of contention if they lose in Belgium on Sunday. They cannot be relegated.

Group B1

Austria and Norway play what could be a group decider in their final game

Northern Ireland: Austria a (Sun, 15 Nov - 19:45), Romania h (Wed, 18 Nov - 19:45)

Northern Ireland will avoid relegation if they can beat both Austria and Romania.

They can afford to lose to or draw with Austria - so long as Romania do not better that result against Norway at the same time.

Ian Baraclough's side will need to beat Romania in that final game, unless they beat Austria and Romania lose to Norway. In that case a 0-0 draw would be enough (but a score draw might not...)

They cannot be promoted.

Group B2

Scotland just need two points to be sure of top spot in B2

Scotland: Slovakia a (Sun, 15 Nov - 14:00), Israel a (Wed, 18 Nov - 19:45)

Scotland just need to win one of their final two games - or draw both - to be assured of promotion to the top flight, and boost their chances of a World Cup play-off.

With the League A winners likely to qualify for the World Cup anyway, the play-off places may well come down to the best League B winners.

Two draws will be enough for Scotland because they have the head-to-head edge with the Czech Republic.

They cannot be relegated.

Group B4

Wales' final game against Finland could well decide the group

Wales: Republic of Ireland a (Sun, 15 Nov - 17:00), Finland h (Wed, 18 Nov - 19:45)

Wales will be promoted to League A - with a possible World Cup play-off spot - if they win their final two games, although they have much less room for error than Scotland.

Their final game against Finland is likely to be winner takes all. Wales can afford to draw that if they beat the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

They cannot be relegated.

The Republic's home game against Bulgaria on Wednesday is likely to decide relegation, unless both results go their way on Sunday.

What else is on the line?

In Group A1, Poland, Italy and the Netherlands are battling it out for a place in the finals - only separated by two points.

But the latter two are not safe from relegation yet.

The winners of that group will host next year's finals.

Defending champions Portugal's penultimate game against France on Saturday is winner takes all in Group A3. If either side are victorious, they will win the group with a game to spare. A score draw would give France the edge but a 0-0 draw would leave it down to goal difference.

Spain v Germany in the final round of Group A4 games could well be a decider, although Ukraine are still in the mix too.

Lower down, Luxembourg are two wins away from a place in League B, possibly overtaking Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The Faroe Islands and Gibraltar are currently on course to move up to the third tier.