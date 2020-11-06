Last updated on .From the section Newport

Josh Sheehan: Newport's Wales squad midfielder can play at higher level - Flynn

Josh Sheehan has revealed how he and his close family had to keep the news of his Wales call-up a secret.

The uncapped Newport County midfielder has been drafted into the Wales squad for the November internationals.

Sheehan, 25, was alerted to his call-up by County manager Mike Flynn last week, but had to keep it quiet.

"The only people I told were my parents and my partner. They had to keep it quiet, they obviously wanted to tell the world," said Sheehan.

"They had to keep it quiet until it went on social media.

"And now I am buzzing. This is what you aim for as a kid - to play for your country."

Despite the inside knowledge, Sheehan said the moment the squad was released made the call-up "real".

Sheehan's rise to the international scene has not been straightforward.

He was released by Swansea City in 2018, having also had time out of the game with knee and ankle problems.

The Pembrey product said: "When you have the long injuries - I was out for a year when I did my knee - it's tough.

"If you speak to those close to me they will tell you I have always believed in my ability and knew when I am playing regularly, it would shine through eventually. It just makes it sweet now."

When Sheehan left Swansea, where he had been since the age of 10, he did not give up hope of international recognition.

"When you leave a top club, who were in the Premier League at the time, you think may be that's the end," he added.

"But when you go out on loan at a young age you realise its not just about your parent club.

"There is more out there than just that club. It was nice for me that once I left the Swans, Newport were willing to take me and to repay them."

Sheehan, who has played every minute of every Newport league game this season, paid tribute to the help he has been given by Flynn, the coaching staff and his fellow County players.

"I just felt like it clicked," he said.

Sheehan will now have the chance to meet up with friends he has played with previously.

Former Swansea team-mates Connor Roberts and Daniel James have already been in touch with congratulations. Sheehan has played alongside James, Joe Rodon and Harry Wilson for Wales Under-19s and 21s and striker Kieffer Moore was a team-mate at Yeovil.

"When I was a youngster I trained with the Wales first team. That was a good five years ago so I have been in that environment before," he said.

"It was before they played Iceland and Gareth Bale scored that goal with a run from the halfway line."

Sheehan has been called up alongside club-mate goalkeeper Tom King.

It is the first time Newport have had two players n the Wales squad since 1983, when Nigel Vaughan and Steve Lowndes played against Brazil in a 1-1 draw.

County manager Flynn says the recognition is "huge" for the League Two leaders and does not believe Sheehan will be overawed.

"He will be fine, he loves playing football," Flynn said.

"International football is different to the hustle and bustle of League Two. He will have a little bit more time on the ball. You have to make that time because you are playing at the highest level. I am sure he will do that."