Elliot Bonds was injured shortly before half time against Scunthorpe last month

Cheltenham Town midfielder Elliot Bonds has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 20-year-old was two months into a season-long loan from Hull City when he was carried off in the 1-0 win over Scunthorpe United on 20 October.

The Guyana international revealed on social media external-link that he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and will not play again this campaign.

Bonds had made eight appearances in all competitions for Cheltenham.