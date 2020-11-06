Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton's win against Newcastle on Friday took them to the top of the Premier League table - the 29th team to top the division in its 28-year history.

Can you name the other sides to have made it to the summit? You have six minutes and we have given you a clue and when they were most recently top...

Can you name every team who has been top of the Premier League How to play Score: 0 / 28 06:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 28 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 Give up!