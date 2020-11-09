Serbia beat Norway 2-1 in Oslo in the semi-finals

Euro 2020 play-off final: Serbia v Scotland Venue: Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade Date: Thursday, 12 November Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

The last time a Serbian team participated at a European championship, the Balkans country was called Yugoslavia, consisted of two republics, and Zinedine Zidane led France to the trophy.

But don't worry. This is not going to be another lecture about the history of a turbulent region in south-eastern Europe. Instead, it is the story of how fans in Serbia have waited since 2000 for their team to play at a Euros.

Most probably couldn't picture that scenario in their wildest nightmares and that atmosphere of expectation is something that surrounds the Serbian national team before their play-off with Scotland.

Well, that, and Covid-19, off course, which is why the game in Belgrade's Rajko Mitic Stadium will be played behind the closed doors.

Before the 2-1 play-off semi-final win over Norway in Oslo last month, not so many fans in Serbia were optimistic about the success of the team. But after the game, it all changed.

And as it often happens in the Balkans, expectations started to rise. Some fans celebrated like Serbia already qualified for the Euros and game against Scotland would be an easy fixture.

But head coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic quickly got the public off the high horse.

"The Scots have a special and long tradition in football culture," he said. "Don't forget that one of the biggest games in the world - the Old Firm derby - is Scottish.

"Scotland has quality and some great players from Liverpool, Manchester United and other Premier League clubs. We also must not forget that the Scottish team did not lose in their last eight qualifiers."

Snow shovelling & charity collecting

Last time Serbia played Scotland, it was in the qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup.

The game at Hampden ended in goalless draw, but fans in Serbia still remember the match in Novi Sad which the hosts won 2-0 with Filip Djuricic scoring a brace.

The Sassuolo forward was called up for this game, too, but was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, so his involvement is in some doubt.

The keen memory about that 2013 meeting is not just about football. The Serbs still remember how Scottish fans helped the organisers clear snow off the pitch and collected money for a childrens' charity.

Unfortunately, there will be no fans at the stadium this time. And unfortunately for the Scots, Serbia have players such as Ajax attacker Dusan Tadic, Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic Savic - the "trio fantastico" which has pushed Serbia throughout the campaign.

Talking about Scotland, Tumbakovic said he admires their disciplined approach - something he considers worthier than having great individuals in the team.

"They don't concede many goals and they are very tough at the back," he said. "Scotland is one of the most compact teams in Europe at the moment, and they play with great character.

"And I am sure they will try to prove that in Belgrade. But this is our pitch."

One of the main questions for the Serbs - can the players handle the pressure of becoming the first generation to qualify for Euros after two decades?

If they succeed, it will be proof that they have continuity on the big stage, having played at the World Cup in 2018. And that is one of the main elements the team has missed in the past 20 years.

"The most important thing for Serbian players is to withstand the pressure of huge expectations of the public and the fans," said Dragan Dzajic, who is widely considered to be one of the best footballers to emerge from the Balkans.

"We are just a step far from the success and everyone must be aware that Scotland is a very tough opponent."

So, Serbia is looking to end the 20-year drought for a Euro bow, and praying for a hero who can take her to the last step towards glory.