Leaders Lincoln have won only six of their 11 home League One games at the LNER Stadium this season

Tuesday's game between League One leaders Lincoln City and Gillingham has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at the LNER Stadium.

It is a second successive postponement for the Imps, whose game at Shrewsbury on Saturday was called off because of the Shropshire club's Covid-19 outbreak

The date for the rearranged fixture is not yet known.

It could cost Michael Appleton's Lincoln their place at the top, if Hull City win at home to Accrington.