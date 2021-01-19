Lincoln City v Gillingham postponed because of waterlogged pitch
Last updated on .From the section League One
Tuesday's game between League One leaders Lincoln City and Gillingham has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at the LNER Stadium.
It is a second successive postponement for the Imps, whose game at Shrewsbury on Saturday was called off because of the Shropshire club's Covid-19 outbreak
The date for the rearranged fixture is not yet known.
It could cost Michael Appleton's Lincoln their place at the top, if Hull City win at home to Accrington.