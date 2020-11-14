League One
NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Venue: PTS Academy Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough118122191225
2Ipswich11713179822
3Charlton10712147722
4Lincoln City11713159622
5Hull10703169721
6Sunderland10631147721
7Portsmouth116231910920
8Plymouth105321713418
9Doncaster105231811717
10Fleetwood115151511416
11Wimbledon113531414014
12Blackpool114161014-413
13Gillingham114161015-513
14Accrington7403910-112
15Bristol Rovers103341015-512
16Rochdale113351118-712
17Northampton113261020-1011
18Crewe1031689-110
19MK Dons112451113-210
20Swindon93061318-59
21Oxford Utd93061117-69
22Shrewsbury10145714-77
23Burton111461321-87
24Wigan11218818-107
