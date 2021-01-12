League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic19:00RochdaleRochdale
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Rochdale

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough1281321111025
2Hull11803189924
3Ipswich11713179822
4Charlton10712147722
5Lincoln City11713159622
6Sunderland11632159621
7Portsmouth116231910920
8Fleetwood126151912719
9Plymouth105321713418
10Doncaster105231811717
11Accrington85031010015
12Wimbledon113531414014
13Crewe11416109113
14MK Dons123451314-113
15Blackpool114161014-413
16Gillingham114161015-513
17Rochdale113351118-712
18Bristol Rovers113351119-812
19Northampton123271021-1111
20Swindon103161621-510
21Oxford Utd93061117-69
22Shrewsbury111551017-78
23Burton121471323-107
24Wigan11218818-107
View full League One table

Top Stories