League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town19:00NewportNewport County
Venue: Blundell Park

Grimsby Town v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport15103224131133
2Cheltenham16102429161332
3Forest Green168532114729
4Carlisle169252216629
5Exeter1676333231027
6Cambridge1574427131425
7Salford1574423131025
8Leyton Orient167362419524
9Colchester156632322124
10Tranmere167361918124
11Port Vale167182421322
12Bolton166462024-422
13Morecambe166461927-822
14Walsall164931718-121
15Crawley165562322120
16Oldham166282329-620
17Harrogate165471720-319
18Scunthorpe145271521-617
19Mansfield162951722-515
20Grimsby144371324-1115
21Barrow162772024-413
22Stevenage162771116-513
23Bradford153481420-613
24Southend151311629-236
View full League Two table

Top Stories