Solihull Moors: Positive Covid-19 test sees next three games postponed

Last updated on .From the section National League

Solihull Moors stadium
Solihull Moors are fourth in the National League, five points behind leaders Torquay

National League club Solihull Moors' next three matches have been postponed after a member of their first-team squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The news came a day before Saturday's visit of FC Halifax Town, which is the first of the three impacted.

Tuesday, 17 November's trip to Tranmere and 21 November's home game against Weymouth have also been postponed.

All of Moors' players and backroom staff will self-isolate, in line with protocols and public health guidance.

Saturday 14th November 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay76011751218
2Wealdstone85121615116
3Stockport7412137613
4Solihull Moors7412115613
5Sutton United540183512
6Maidenhead United74031114-312
7Eastleigh6321149511
8Hartlepool632198111
9Woking731379-210
10Notts County630310829
11Bromley52129727
12Aldershot6213111017
13Boreham Wood62135417
14Wrexham621367-17
15Weymouth721468-27
16Barnet5212610-47
17Dag & Red721448-47
18King's Lynn72141119-87
19Chesterfield620410916
20Halifax61324406
21Altrincham713348-46
22Dover7205517-126
23Yeovil704369-34
