Last updated on .From the section National League

Solihull Moors are fourth in the National League, five points behind leaders Torquay

National League club Solihull Moors' next three matches have been postponed after a member of their first-team squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The news came a day before Saturday's visit of FC Halifax Town, which is the first of the three impacted.

Tuesday, 17 November's trip to Tranmere and 21 November's home game against Weymouth have also been postponed.

All of Moors' players and backroom staff will self-isolate, in line with protocols and public health guidance.