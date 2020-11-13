Last updated on .From the section National League

Wealdstone were promoted to the National League in 2019-20

Saturday's National League match between Wealdstone and Dover has been postponed under Covid-19 protocols.

Dover's players underwent testing on Friday, and as the results will not be known until Saturday at the earliest, they will be unable to travel for the game at The Vale Home.

Wealdstone have won their past five games and are second in the table, while Dover are second bottom.

No date has yet been set for the rearranged fixture.