Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser looks set to miss Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off final in Serbia after suffering a hamstring injury. (Sun) external-link

Celtic boss Neil Lennon vows to get tough with his underperforming players before his "head is on the block". (Sun) external-link

"The players were a scandal but ultimately they are the manager's responsibility," says former Celtic striker Chris Sutton of the midweek loss to Sparta Prague. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson thinks there is a strong case for not including any Celtic players in a combined Old Firm XI on current form. (Daily Record) external-link

"We have to make sure we have a huge performance on Sunday," says Celtic captain Scott Brown of the game against Motherwell. "We owe that to the manager." (Scotsman) external-link

Former Celtic skipper Paul Lambert blasts Moi Elyounoussi after the forward was caught on his mobile phone during the second half of the humiliating defeat to Sparta Prague in the Europa League and tells him he's 'let down the great Jock Stein'. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has challenged Scott Wright to add more goals to his game after his match-winning display against Hibernian. (Press & Journal) external-link

Rangers defender Connor Goldson is backing team-mate Filip Helander to quickly recover after his midweek lapse against Benfica. (Sun) external-link

Hibs manager Jack Ross is angry after his side were denied "a clear-cut penalty" in last night's defeat at Aberdeen. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Manager Callum Davidson labelled Danny McNamara one of St Johnstone's best players this season after his match-winning goal against Kilmarnock. (Courier) external-link