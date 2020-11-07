Coleraine midfielder Ben Doherty scored a hat-trick for 10-man Bannsiders

Coleraine and Glenavon took a point each from a frantic 4-4 draw at Mourneview Park.

Stewart Nixon gave the Bannsiders an early lead and Ben Doherty grabbed a hat-trick against his former club as Coleraine played 75 minutes with 10-men following Gareth McConaghie's dismissal.

Glenavon's first half goals came from Conor McCloskey and Danny Purkis before a Michael O'Connor penalty and Matthew Fitzpatrick's strike saw the hosts recover from a 4-2 deficit.

The tone for a breathless game was set inside the opening two minutes as Nixon got on the end of Lyndon Kane's outswinging delivery to nod the visitors in front.

What looked to be a dream start for Oran Kearney's men turned sour when defender McConaghie was judged to have gone recklessly into a challenge with Peter Campbell and saw a straight red card after just 15 minutes.

Coleraine continued undeterred however and extended their lead moments later after Curtis Allen's shot came crashing back off the underside of the bar into the path of Doherty who controlled and applied a low finish.

It was an extremely slow start from Glenavon who haven't won at home since February, but they eventually found a spark as McCloskey's deflected effort breathed new life into the game.

The home side had the momentum and drew level on the half hour mark through Pukis who turned home O'Connor's excellent whipped cross. However parity was not restored for long as Doherty re-established Coleraine's lead from the spot just before half-time after Sean Ward brought down Kane.

When Doherty turned in Jamie Glackin's low delivery after the break, it looked like Coleraine were heading towards a third straight league win, but O'Connor's penalty after Fitzpatrick was fouled in the box set-up a grandstand finish.

The final goal came in the 78th minute as Fitzpatrick scrambled home after a melee in the box. The excellent O'Connor saw a long range effort come off the crossbar as Glenavon pushed for an equaliser, but both sides were forced to settle for a point after a thoroughly entertaining afternoon.