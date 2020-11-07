Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Ross County hope to get more supporters into their ground "immediately", says chief executive Steven Ferguson.

A group of 300 fans attended Friday's 1-1 draw with Livingston, the third SPFL match to have had a crowd this season amid Covid-19 measures.

Dingwall is in a tier 1 area under government guidelines, meaning stadia there can accommodate limited numbers.

"Hopefully, that's the start of a return of supporters consistently," Ferguson told BBC Radio Scotland.

"We're putting ourselves forward for more supporters immediately but again we will need to follow the instructions.

"We're hoping with us being a tier 1 up in the Highlands here that we are allowed more supporters in and we'll be ready to take that on as soon as the green light's been given on that."

County's ground was one of two test events with fans in September, when they lost to Celtic, and season ticket holders were balloted to see who could attend the Livingston match.

"They were all grateful for the opportunity," added Ferguson on Off the Ball. "Supporters are completely accepting of what they need to do to come into a game. It just went really smoothly. We were grateful with how they conducted themselves, it made it easier on us. It was great to get supporters back in again."