Ben Cabango missed Swansea's Championship defeat at Norwich because of the injury

Defender Ben Cabango is out of Wales' November games, according to Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper.

Swansea centre-back Cabango has a hamstring problem and will miss the friendly against the United States and Nations League qualifiers against Republic of Ireland and Finland.

The 20-year-old was injured in the warm-up before Swansea drew 1-1 at Brentford on Tuesday.

"He's out unfortunately. He didn't come through," Cooper told BBC Radio Wales.

"[It's] his hamstring that he picked up in the warm-up at Brentford last week so he won't be going on international duty."

Wales, with Gareth Bale back in the squad, host the United States at Swansea's Liberty Stadium on Thursday, 12 November.

They then face the Republic of Ireland at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, 15 November in the first of two Nations League games, with Finland visiting the Welsh capital on Wednesday, 18 November.

Recalled defenders James Lawrence and Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Gunter and Chris Mepham ensure Wales caretaker boss Robert Page still has several central defensive options in what is now a 27-man squad.