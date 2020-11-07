Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United bounced back from defeat in the Champions League in midweek by beating Everton

Manchester United were "set up to fail" by having their Premier League game against Everton scheduled to kick off early on Saturday, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils were in Champions League action on Wednesday, when they lost 2-1 in Turkey against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Despite the short turnaround, Manchester United won 3-1 against the Toffees.

"The kick-off time set us up to fail," a visibly angry Solskjaer said.

"We have been to Turkey, played loads of games this season already, we got back Thursday morning and we are playing Saturday lunchtime, it's an absolute shambles."

More to follow.