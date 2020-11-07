Last updated on .From the section Irish

Thomas Maguire gave Cliftonville an early lead against Warrenpoint

Cliftonville stay three points off the top with Thomas Maguire, Ryan Curran and Joe Gormley on target in a 3-0 win over Warrenpoint Town at Solitude.

The hosts netted early when Maguire slotted home from close range but it was tight first half with Point missing out in front of goal.

The Reds took charge with two quick goals on the restart.

Curran's composed strike doubled the lead before Gormley rifled into the roof of the net to make it three.

The opener came on 10 minutes when Michael McCrudden was brought down by keeper Gabriel Sava with the ball breaking kindly to Maguire and he made no mistake from six yards.

Matthew Knox and Ryan Swan went close as Warrenpoint posed a constant threat and Fra McCaffrey squandered a good chance to level as he headed over from a Kealan Dillon cross.

It all changed after the interval as Cliftonville stepped up a gear to show they are among this season's title contenders.

A long ball sent Curran through and be skipped past a defender before calmly slipping the ball low and beyond Sava.

Gormley made it 3-0 on 53 minutes with a crisp 16-yard strike which flew high into the Point net.

Curran was denied by the woodwork as the Reds pushed to extend their lead but they had done enough to secure the three points.