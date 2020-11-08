Last updated on .From the section Irish

Stephen Mallon is one of four Candystripes player set to sit out the final game

Derry boss Declan Devine says already-relegated Cork will provide a tough test with the Candystripes needing a point to ensure they avoid a play-off.

Devine's side go to Turner's Cross for the final game of the league season in seventh place and with their top-flight status still in doubt.

"We've always got it tough at Cork and I expect the same on Monday night," said Devine.

"A point will be enough but we'll go with the attitude to win the game."

Ally Gilchrist, Stephen Mallon, Colm Horgan and Ibrahim Meite missed the 2-0 defeat by champions Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght on Saturday.

The quartet are expected to be absent again with Devine likely to stick with a similar line-up to the Rovers game.

Finn Harps currently occupy the relegation play-off spot with the Donegal side two points adrift of Shelbourne and Derry.

The Candystripes hold a goal difference advantage of 10 over the Harps so a draw with the Leesiders will almost certainly enough to stay in the Premier Division.

Airtricity Premier Division: Cork City v Derry City Venue: Turner's Cross, Cork Date: Monday, 9 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City remain in danger of slipping into a relegation play-off in the League of Ireland after losing 2-0 to champions Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght.

The Candystripes will need a point against relegated Cork City on Monday to be certain of avoiding the play-off.

Graham Burke's thumping free-kick into the top corner just before the hour mark put the champions in front.

Substitute Aaron Greene made sure of the win with a low shot past Peter Cherrie in added time.

A cagey first half saw both sides reluctant to take many chances, with former Candystripe Aaron McEneff coming close on a couple of occasions but failing to threaten Cherrie in the Derry goal.

However Rovers seemed to shift up a gear and Burke was unfortunate as he curled a brilliant effort onto the post with the outside of his boot in the 39th minute, before McEneff fired another just wide shortly after.

The Candystripes survived until half-time in a game that was lacking chances, but the ominous signs of Rovers' quality were coming to the fore.

The moment of real quality came in the 57th minute as Burke curled a left-footed free kick delightfully past the static Cherrie from an awkward angle after Danny Lafferty had been brought down just outside the area.

Derry looked more dangerous towards the latter stages as they pushed for an equaliser but failed to create anything clear cut as Rovers remained comfortable.

But Greene dashed any hopes of a Derry result in injury time, as Conor McCormack afforded him too much space in the box as he lashed low past Cherrie.

"To come to the home of the champions having had no preparation on the training pitch was always going to be difficult, but I can't fault the effort of my players today," said Candystripes boss Declan Devine.

"Their free-kick was a fantastic strike but the second goal was a sucker punch as we pushed for an equaliser.

"We need a result on Monday but other teams do too. We know the consequences of not winning that game so it'll be great to get training tomorrow and Monday and prepare properly for it."