Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga with an exciting victory over rivals Borussia Dortmund.
Marco Reus put Dortmund ahead late in the first half but David Alaba levelled with a deflected shot after a clever free-kick routine in injury time.
Robert Lewandowski headed in from Lucas Hernandez's cross and set up Leroy Sane, who cut in to put them 3-1 up.
Erling Haaland rounded Manuel Neuer to give Dortmund hope in 'Der Klassiker' but they could not find an equaliser.
Lewandowski thought he had wrapped up the game in injury time with a strike that was deflected in by Dortmund's English teenager Jude Bellingham but it was ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside.
The Poland forward also had another first-time effort for the European champions disallowed by the VAR.
The former Dortmund striker has scored 13 goals in his last eight league games against his former club. He is the all-time top Bundesliga goalscorer in 'Der Klassiker' with one for Dortmund and 17 for Bayern.
France winger Kingsley Coman also had a great chance for the Treble winners but smashed an effort off the post.
Bayern - who have won all bar two of their games in all competitions in 2020 - overtake RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga.
This is the first time they have won more than five of their opening seven league fixtures since 2015-16.
Dortmund, who started the day level on points with Bayern, had chances to level with Reus volleying over and substitute Bellingham having a header saved.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 24Meunier
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 13Guerreiro
- 28WitselBooked at 90mins
- 6DelaneyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBellinghamat 60'minutes
- 7SanchoSubstituted forBrandtat 69'minutes
- 11Reus
- 32ReynaSubstituted forT Hazardat 69'minutes
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 2Morey
- 8Dahoud
- 10T Hazard
- 19Brandt
- 22Bellingham
- 23Can
- 26Piszczek
- 30Passlack
- 35Hitz
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 20Sarr
- 17BoatengSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 69'minutes
- 27Alaba
- 21Hernández
- 6KimmichBooked at 36minsSubstituted forTolissoat 36'minutes
- 18Goretzka
- 29ComanSubstituted forSanéat 69'minutes
- 25Müller
- 7Gnabry
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 10Sané
- 11Douglas Costa
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 22Roca
- 24Tolisso
- 35Nübel
- 41Richards
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, FC Bayern München 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Borussia Dortmund 2-3 FC Bayern München.
Post update
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Booking
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, FC Bayern München 3. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a through ball.
Booking
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).