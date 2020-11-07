Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Declan Caddell, Jordan Owens and Ross Clarke all netted for Crusaders

Four second-half goals earned Crusaders a third win in their first four Irish Premiership matches when they came from behind to beat Ballymena United 4-1 at the Showgrounds.

Paul McElroy gave Ballymena the lead on 20 minutes with a close-range finish but Crusaders drew level after Ross Clarke capitalised on a Ross Glendinning mistake.

Jordan Owens twice headed home from Jordan Forsythe crosses before substitute Declan Caddell added a fourth for the Crues late on.

The main action of the first half centred around two strikers who swapped clubs in the same transfer during the close season.

Adam Lecky, who left Ballymena for Crusaders, spurned a great chance to give his new club the lead when he blazed over a good opening and minutes later, McElroy, who moved in the opposite direction as part of the Lecky deal, gave Ballymena the lead, getting a deft final touch to divert Shay McCartan's shot into the net.

But Crusaders were gifted a way back into the match three minutes after the interval when United keeper Glendinning allowed an innocuous-looking through ball to slip through his gloves and the alert Clarke was on hand to slot home from a tight angle.

Three minutes later the visitors were in from when Owens lost his marker to meet Forsythe's free kick with an unchallenged header from close range.

The same two players combined for the Crues' third goal on 77 minutes when Forsythe again provided the ammunition for Owens to head home.

And the visitors set the seal on a comprehensive victory on 82 minutes when substitute Caddell was sent clear to beat Glendinning in a one-on-one to inflict a third successive defeat on United.

Paul McElroy opened the scoring against his former side

"At half-time we regrouped and the manager said it hadn't been too bad other than conceding a goal," said Crusaders defender Chris Hegarty.

"We went out with a positive attitude in the second half and we wanted to put them on the back foot.

"Luckily big Jordan (Owens) pops up with two goals, Ross Clarke scores and I think the momentum swung in our favour.

"If you're hitting a delivery into the box like Jordy Forsythe has done twice, it's hard to get near the ball with the big man (Owens) floating about.

"The strikers have got us out of a hole today but it's a team game and we have to keep going and look forward to Tuesday night.

"Anything could happen and with Covid, players could drop out so we all need to be ready and it is a squad performance this year."