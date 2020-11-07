Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts have yet to win in the league this season

Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts must wait for their first win of the Irish Premiership season after a goalless draw at Taylor's Avenue.

Sam Johnston saved well from Carrick's Jordan Gibson and Dylan King cleared James Ferrin's head off the line.

Aaron Hogg pulled off an excellent double save at the other end to keep out Daniel Hughes and Rhyss Campbell.

Niall Currie's side remain bottom of the table after the draw, one point behind the Swifts.

After a cagey start, Gibson should have opened the scoring before the break after racing through one-on-one with Johnston however the Swifts stopper saved well with is feet.

Carrick skipper Daniel Kelly headed straight into the gloves of Johnston before King scrambled the ball off the line from Ferrin's goalbound header.

Dungannon's best chance fell to strike partners Hughes and Campbell, with home keeper Hogg pulling off two excellent saves to keep Kris Lindsay's men out.

"It was a game of few chances but I think we had a couple of opportunities which we should have finished," said Carrick boss Niall Currie.

"We were two evenly-matched teams and I think that will be the case over the course of the season.

"We'll not be judged on our results against the likes of Linfield and Glentoran, how our season goes will depend on how we get on against the teams around us."