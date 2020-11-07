Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

World Cup winner Alex Morgan said regaining match fitness will take time after making her much-awaited debut for Tottenham in Saturday's 1-1 Women's Super League draw with Reading.

The United States forward came on with 20 minutes left but could not inspire Spurs to a first WSL win of the season.

Morgan joined in September, but has had to wait to return to action, having only given birth to a daughter in May.

"It feels good to be back for the first time in more than a year," she said.

The 31-year-old told the Tottenham website: external-link "I am hoping to get much more time next match and the remaining matches to keep building.

"My fitness is getting back there. It will just take a little bit of time. I have to get minutes to get game fit.

"I felt like there was definitely a lot more sprints than in training. I will get used to it pretty quickly, but it was more of a transition game.

"I am looking forward to getting in to more of the game to settle in a little bit better."

Tottenham remain in ninth place after two draws and four defeats so far. On Saturday, they went behind to a 13th-minute Brooke Chaplen goal but Ashleigh Neville equalised before half-time with a header from a corner.

"Going down 1-0 was disappointing, but getting the goal back from a set-piece was important," added Morgan, who is a two-time World Cup winner and was part of the USA squad that took gold at the 2012 Olympics in London.

"I don't think we had enough chances to put ourselves ahead but we will work on that.

"Obviously I am not too happy about the result, but I had to start to get some minutes and build from there so I am pretty happy this is a good starting point."