Six Football League sides were knocked out by non-league opposition in a memorable day in the FA Cup first round.

Eighth-tier Marine knocked out League Two side Colchester United having taken them to penalties in the biggest upset of Saturday's ties.

The Northern Premier League Division One North West side were one of 10 "non-elite teams" to take part.

Elsewhere, eight other non-league teams progressed to the second round.

With lockdown restrictions in place in England, the FA said earlier this week that the 10 non-elite sides would be able to play as planned.

However, many of the teams involved during the first-round weekend have not been able to train ahead of their fixtures.

National League North side Brackley Town saw off Bishop's Stortford on penalties and eighth-tier Canvey Island defeated Banbury United in two of the day's three all-non-league ties with Yeovil beating Bromley in the other.

Boreham Wood knocked out struggling League Two side Southend United, also on penalties, while Darlington stunned managerless League One Swindon Town.

Fifth-tier sides King's Lynn Town and Dagenham & Redbridge left it late to beat Port Vale and Grimsby Town respectively, while Stockport County knocked out League One Rochdale.

A 'sexy' win for Boreham Wood

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard went through a variety of emotions as his side eventually defeated Southend despite letting a two-goal lead slip.

However, the 35-year-old said his thoughts were diverted somewhat to his assistant David Dodds as a tense tie rumbled on.

"It's sexy. It's sweetheart-like. The problem is, I've got a 60-plus-year-old assistant manager with a dodgy ticker and I'm not being funny but I don't really want him dying next to me," he told BBC Sport.

"We're through, which is what I wanted. I'm going to enjoy the night. We're in the second round of the FA Cup. I can watch Monday's draw and see our name come out.

"My passion outweighs a lot of what I do. I want to win things. I want to be successful for this football club as they have looked after me for many years."

With fans still not allowed to attend matches due to coronavirus restrictions, some Brackley Town fans got creative

Meanwhile, Marine boss Neil Young was just a touch more reserved in his post-match media commitments.

He said it was a memorable day not just for him but also in the history of the Crosby-based club as Mike Howard's winning penalty helped them reach the second round for the first time in nearly 30 years.

"It's a very proud day for myself and it's a very proud day for Marine Football Club," Young told BBC Radio Essex.

"We didn't practise penalties but we did go through on them in an earlier round. I'm pleased for Mike as he missed a penalty the other day but scoring today will give him the world of confidence."

Rooney's 'sumptuous' finish

Wayne Rooney has been known to score the odd worldie from around the halfway line in his time and his brother John was not to be outdone on Saturday.

He scored with an outrageous strike from inside his own half as his Stockport County side overcame Rochdale.

"I've seen goals like that before and John's got this little knack, like on set-plays he'll come up with something a little bit special where if he sees a weakness or sees an opportunity he's always one step ahead," Hatters boss Jim Gannon told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It was a fantastic finish, I can't fault the keeper because he doesn't expect that and he's trying to recover, but it was a sumptuous finish, I'm really pleased and it set a great tone."