French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain3RennesRennes0

PSG 3-0 Rennes: Angel di Maria double as injury-hit leaders go five clear

Angel Di Maria (right)
Angel Di Maria (right) scored his 85th and 86th goals in all competitions for Paris St-Germain

Angel Di Maria scored twice and Moise Kean grabbed his fifth goal in five games as Paris St-Germain moved five points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with victory over third-place Rennes.

However, the win came at a further cost for injury-hit PSG as Kean, defender Thilo Kehrer and midfielder Idrissa Gueye all had to come off prematurely.

Kean's low strike put PSG ahead before Di Maria clipped home the second.

The Argentina winger made it 3-0 with a low deflected shot in the 75th minute.

Julien Stephan's side, making their Champions League debut this season, regularly threatened in the PSG area, but goalkeeper Keylor Navas was called into action only on a couple of occasions.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel will be thankful for the upcoming international break.

The German was again without his two injured star strikers Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, with Juan Bernat, Mauro Icardi, Presnel Kimpembe, Julian Draxler, Pablo Sarabia and Marco Verratti also sidelined.

He then had to replace Gueye and Kehrer in the first half before Kean limped off after the break.

Full-back Alessandro Florenzi failed to re-appear after half-time, although it was unclear whether he had also picked up an injury.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 4KehrerSubstituted forBakkerat 36'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 22Diallo
  • 20KurzawaBooked at 86mins
  • 21HerreraBooked at 4mins
  • 8Paredes
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forRafinhaat 13'minutes
  • 24FlorenziSubstituted forDagbaat 45'minutesBooked at 49mins
  • 18KeanSubstituted forDaniloat 61'minutes
  • 11Di María

Substitutes

  • 12Rafinha
  • 15Danilo
  • 16Rico
  • 25Bakker
  • 30Letellier
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
  • 36Ruiz-Atil
  • 37Fadiga

Rennes

  • 16Gomis
  • 27Traoré
  • 3Da Silva
  • 6Aguerd
  • 31Truffert
  • 15Nzonzi
  • 19GbohoSubstituted forTerrierat 56'minutes
  • 12Lea SilikiSubstituted forGrenierat 56'minutes
  • 14BourigeaudSubstituted forHunouat 67'minutes
  • 18DokuSubstituted forDel Castilloat 79'minutes
  • 9Guirassy

Substitutes

  • 1Salin
  • 4Nyamsi
  • 5Chagas Estevao
  • 7Terrier
  • 8Grenier
  • 20Tait
  • 22Del Castillo
  • 23Hunou
  • 33Assignon
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamRennes
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home19
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Rennes 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Rennes 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Damien Da Silva (Rennes) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Clément Grenier with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adrien Hunou (Rennes) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Terrier (Rennes) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adrien Truffert with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.

  8. Booking

    Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

  10. Post update

    Romain Del Castillo (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Clément Grenier (Rennes).

  13. Post update

    Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Clément Grenier (Rennes).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Alfred Gomis.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Colin Dagba.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Serhou Guirassy (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Rennes. Romain Del Castillo replaces Jéremy Doku.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th November 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG108022632324
2Lille95401541119
3Rennes105321814418
4Marseille9531128418
5Nice95221410417
6Montpellier105231613317
7Lyon9351159614
8Metz9423107314
9Monaco94231513214
10Lens74121010013
11Angers94141019-913
12Bordeaux10334911-212
13Saint-Étienne9315913-410
14Brest93061220-89
15Reims92251214-28
16Lorient92251215-38
17Nantes8224913-48
18Nîmes9225914-58
19Strasbourg102081019-96
20Dijon9036418-143
View full French Ligue 1 table

