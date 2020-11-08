Spanish La Liga
ValenciaValencia4Real MadridReal Madrid1

Valencia 4-1 Real Madrid: Carlos Soler scores a hat-trick of penalties

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments16

Valencia go 2-1 up against Real Madrid thanks to an own goal by Raphael Varane
Valencia had one attempt on target in the first half but led 2-1 at the break

Carlos Soler scored three penalties as Valencia thrashed Real Madrid in an extraordinary La Liga match on Sunday.

Karim Benzema put visitors Real ahead from long range before Soler equalised from a penalty that was retaken following an encroachment.

Raphael Varane's own goal made it 2-1 and Soler increased the lead from the spot after Marcelo fouled Maxi Gomez.

Valencia were awarded another spot-kick when Sergio Ramos handled, Soler completing his hat-trick.

Reigning champions Real were looking to move one point behind Spanish top-flight leaders Real Sociedad before the international break.

But Zinedine Zidane's side remain four points off the summit after this heavy defeat, although they do have a game in hand.

To add to their problems, Benzema failed to finish the game after going off injured.

There was no sign of what was to follow when the France forward put the visitors ahead with a scorching strike from outside the area.

Valencia levelled through a twice-taken penalty, which had been awarded after Lucas Vazquez handled.

Soler had his spot-kick saved by Thibaut Courtois and hit the post with the rebound. Team-mate Yunus Musah then poked the loose ball home, only for the goal to be ruled out after a video assistant referee (VAR) review showed him encroaching in the area.

A retake was ordered and Soler made it 1-1.

The hosts, who only had one attempt on target in the first half, took the lead before the break through a bizarre own goal by Varane, who sent the ball over his head and over the line - the goal awarded several minutes later following another VAR review.

In an astonishing match, Valencia went on to score from two more penalties - 23-year-old Soler becoming only the third player in La Liga history to score three spot-kicks in a game.

Line-ups

Valencia

  • 1DoménechBooked at 86mins
  • 18Wass
  • 5Gabriel
  • 15GuillamónBooked at 84mins
  • 14Gayà
  • 30MusahSubstituted forRemeseiro Salgueiroat 87'minutes
  • 8SolerBooked at 41mins
  • 19Racic
  • 17CheryshevSubstituted forLatorreat 77'minutes
  • 20LeeSubstituted forGameiroat 81'minutes
  • 22GómezSubstituted forSobrinoat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Latorre
  • 4Mangala
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 9Gameiro
  • 11Sobrino
  • 21Vallejo Galván
  • 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 25Rivero
  • 27Koindredi
  • 37Blanco

Real Madrid

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 5Varane
  • 4RamosBooked at 62mins
  • 12MarceloBooked at 52mins
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forKroosat 76'minutes
  • 10Modric
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 64'minutes
  • 22IscoSubstituted forJovicat 83'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forØdegaardat 64'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kroos
  • 13Lunin
  • 18Jovic
  • 21Ødegaard
  • 23Mendy
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Rodrygo
  • 26Altube
  • 40Santos
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamValenciaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home7
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Valencia 4, Real Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Valencia 4, Real Madrid 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by José Gayà.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Mariano (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Wass (Valencia).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rodrygo following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Toni Lato.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Luka Jovic (Real Madrid).

  14. Post update

    Uros Racic (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Valencia. Rubén Sobrino replaces Maxi Gómez.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Valencia. Jason replaces Yunus Musah.

  17. Post update

    Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Toni Lato (Valencia).

  19. Booking

    Jaume Doménech (Valencia) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Couldn't happen to a nicer team, their fans make our big clubs' ones look reasonable and intelligent.

  • Apparently the ref didn't get the memo of who was supposed to get the penalties...

  • 4-1 a Thrashing ... Crikey think we all need to apply to be Sorts writers.

    Yes another team in the doldrums and stuttering.

    Intriguing times ahead for Football both at Home and Away.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Sports .... Love this auto typo errors 🤔

  • Things you love to see: It.

  • Love to see Real Madrid lose.
    Zidan is a clown 🤡

  • Looooooool

  • Surely Zidane will get the sack now.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Poch installed as Manager then the British media go into Melt down or is Zidane on his way over to Blighty.

  • Great to see state sponsored teams lose.

    • BARNESLEFTPEG replied:
      But city drew today ?

  • It's games like this which make me think VAR is indeed a force for good

  • Real Madrid dominated everything in this match they will obviously cruise to another title VAR ruined them from finishing the league before Christmas disgusting

  • General Franco's team......illegally propped up by the Spanish state as revealed by a European Court............................HAHAHAHAHA!!!!! PATHETIC! 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 8th November 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad96212041620
2Villarreal9531139418
3Atl Madrid75201721517
4Real Madrid8512149516
5Granada8422911-214
6Cádiz9423810-214
7Real Betis94051217-512
8Barcelona7322158711
9Valencia93241514111
10Getafe832389-111
11Elche732278-111
12Sevilla731376110
13Osasuna831478-110
14Ath Bilbao830579-29
15Alavés9234710-39
16Eibar923469-39
17Celta Vigo9144615-97
18Levante8134813-56
19Real Valladolid9135714-76
20Huesca9063715-86
View full Spanish La Liga table

