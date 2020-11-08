Match ends, Valencia 4, Real Madrid 1.
Carlos Soler scored three penalties as Valencia thrashed Real Madrid in an extraordinary La Liga match on Sunday.
Karim Benzema put visitors Real ahead from long range before Soler equalised from a penalty that was retaken following an encroachment.
Raphael Varane's own goal made it 2-1 and Soler increased the lead from the spot after Marcelo fouled Maxi Gomez.
Valencia were awarded another spot-kick when Sergio Ramos handled, Soler completing his hat-trick.
Reigning champions Real were looking to move one point behind Spanish top-flight leaders Real Sociedad before the international break.
But Zinedine Zidane's side remain four points off the summit after this heavy defeat, although they do have a game in hand.
To add to their problems, Benzema failed to finish the game after going off injured.
There was no sign of what was to follow when the France forward put the visitors ahead with a scorching strike from outside the area.
Valencia levelled through a twice-taken penalty, which had been awarded after Lucas Vazquez handled.
Soler had his spot-kick saved by Thibaut Courtois and hit the post with the rebound. Team-mate Yunus Musah then poked the loose ball home, only for the goal to be ruled out after a video assistant referee (VAR) review showed him encroaching in the area.
A retake was ordered and Soler made it 1-1.
The hosts, who only had one attempt on target in the first half, took the lead before the break through a bizarre own goal by Varane, who sent the ball over his head and over the line - the goal awarded several minutes later following another VAR review.
In an astonishing match, Valencia went on to score from two more penalties - 23-year-old Soler becoming only the third player in La Liga history to score three spot-kicks in a game.
Line-ups
Valencia
- 1DoménechBooked at 86mins
- 18Wass
- 5Gabriel
- 15GuillamónBooked at 84mins
- 14Gayà
- 30MusahSubstituted forRemeseiro Salgueiroat 87'minutes
- 8SolerBooked at 41mins
- 19Racic
- 17CheryshevSubstituted forLatorreat 77'minutes
- 20LeeSubstituted forGameiroat 81'minutes
- 22GómezSubstituted forSobrinoat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Latorre
- 4Mangala
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
- 9Gameiro
- 11Sobrino
- 21Vallejo Galván
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 25Rivero
- 27Koindredi
- 37Blanco
Real Madrid
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 5Varane
- 4RamosBooked at 62mins
- 12MarceloBooked at 52mins
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forKroosat 76'minutes
- 10Modric
- 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 64'minutes
- 22IscoSubstituted forJovicat 83'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forØdegaardat 64'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kroos
- 13Lunin
- 18Jovic
- 21Ødegaard
- 23Mendy
- 24Mariano
- 25Rodrygo
- 26Altube
- 40Santos
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Valencia 4, Real Madrid 1.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by José Gayà.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Mariano (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Wass (Valencia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rodrygo following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Toni Lato.
Post update
Foul by Luka Jovic (Real Madrid).
Post update
Uros Racic (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Rubén Sobrino replaces Maxi Gómez.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Jason replaces Yunus Musah.
Post update
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Toni Lato (Valencia).
Booking
Jaume Doménech (Valencia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Yes another team in the doldrums and stuttering.
Intriguing times ahead for Football both at Home and Away.
Zidan is a clown 🤡