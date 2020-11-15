The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

West Ham United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Line-ups

West Ham Women

  • 1Arnold
  • 29Daly
  • 5Flaherty
  • 22Fisk
  • 26Vetterlein
  • 25van Egmond
  • 14Cho
  • 10Svitková
  • 7Lehmann
  • 9Thomas
  • 19Leon

Substitutes

  • 2Redisch Kvamme
  • 8Kiernan
  • 11Mustafa
  • 12Longhurst
  • 17Grant
  • 18Brosnan
  • 20Joel
  • 21Dali
  • 23Cissoko

Brighton Women

  • 25Fiskerstrand
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 4Bowman
  • 3Gibbons
  • 19Simpkins
  • 10Kaagman
  • 7Whelan
  • 12O'Sullivan
  • 15Green
  • 23Jarrett

Substitutes

  • 1Walsh
  • 9Lee
  • 11Heroum
  • 13Stott
  • 16Brazil
  • 18Barton
  • 29Nokuthula
  • 32Bance
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.

  2. Post update

    Laura Vetterlein (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  4. Post update

    Laura Vetterlein (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  6. Post update

    Martha Thomas (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Felicity Gibbons.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women).

  10. Post update

    Rianna Jarrett (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Danielle Bowman.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martha Thomas (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mackenzie Arnold.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emily van Egmond (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emily van Egmond (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rachel Daly with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alisha Lehmann (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emily van Egmond.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Felicity Gibbons with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rianna Jarrett (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Denise O'Sullivan.

  18. Post update

    Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Laura Vetterlein (West Ham United Women).

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women75201771017
2Arsenal Women65012952415
3Everton Women7421178914
4Chelsea Women54101821613
5Man City Women73311881012
6B'ham City Women7304910-19
7Reading Women7232811-39
8Brighton Women7133412-86
9West Ham Women7124719-125
10Aston Villa Women5104312-93
11Tottenham Women7034616-103
12Bristol City Women6015430-261
View full The FA Women's Super League table

