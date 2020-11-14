UEFA Nations League - Group B1
AustriaAustria19:45Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland
Venue: Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Nations League: Northern Ireland winger Niall McGinn and midfielder Jordan Thompson ruled out of Austria game

Last updated on

Jordan Thompson
Thompson came on as a substitute against Slovakia on Thursday

Winger Niall McGinn and midfielder Jordan Thompson have been ruled out of Northern Ireland's Nations League match away to Austria on Sunday with injury.

Neither player will travel to Vienna for the match, while midfielder George Saville has left the camp entirely for personal reasons.

McGinn and Thompson suffered injuries in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final defeat by Slovakia at Windsor Park.

Stuart Dallas, who suffered an elbow injury on Thursday, is available.

Manager Ian Baraclough said all other players in his squad, including Craig Cathcart and Paddy McNair who had to come off against Slovakia, are available for what will be Northern Ireland's fifth National League match.

The side have only picked up one point so far in Group B1, drawing their opening match in Romania before losing twice to Norway and to Austria.

Sunday's match in Vienna is the first of two Nations League fixtures for Northern Ireland in the next few days, with their final group game at home to Romania on Wednesday night.

Failing to reach back-to-back Euro finals was hugely disappointing for Northern Ireland on Thursday night, but Baraclough has insisted his players will be in a positive frame of mind against Austria.

Getting players up for matches 'never a problem'

"Whoever takes to the pitch against Austria has their chance of staking a claim," said Baraclough, who is without a win in 90 minutes of any of his first six games in charge of Northern Ireland.

"It's important to have individual chats with the guys and reiterate they did not let anybody down the other night and, for me, anytime they pull on the green jersey it means something to them.

"Getting them up for games is never a problem. Yes, there's the disappointment, but you have to put that to the back of you and try and finish these (Nations League) games as strongly as possible."

The defeat to Slovakia has led to much discussion over whether there could be a changing of the guard within the Northern Ireland squad, but Baraclough has rejected suggestions it represented the end of an era, and is already looking to a World Cup qualifying campaign that will start in March.

"The draw is in three weeks' time and the next time we get together as a group it will be the World Cup," he said. "We have quickly tried to shift onto that now."

