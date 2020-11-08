Spanish La Liga
Real SociedadReal Sociedad15:15GranadaGranada
Venue: Reale Arena

Real Sociedad v Granada: Request to postpone La Liga game rejected

Granada
Granada are fifth in La Liga, three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid

Granada say they only have seven senior players available for Sunday's La Liga match at Real Sociedad after a request to postpone the game was rejected.

There have been 10 positive coronavirus tests at Granada and players who travelled to Cyprus for the 2-0 Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia on Thursday are not allowed to play.

Granada had said they would not have the "minimum number of first-team players", but they now plan to use additional players from their reserves and youth team.

"The RFEF Competition Committee has rejected the Club's request for the postponement of the match against Real Sociedad," Granada said in a statement.

"The team will travel to San Sebastian in the next few hours with the only seven players in the squad who meet the requirements imposed by La Liga, completed with footballers from the subsidiary and the youth team who also meet these requirements."

La Liga's coronavirus protocols say a game should be played if a team can field enough players, including players from their reserve teams.

Granada are already facing disciplinary action for a breach of the protocols after travelling to Cyprus having had an outbreak of coronavirus within the team, La Liga has said.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal9531129318
2Atl Madrid75201721517
3Real Sociedad85211841417
4Real Madrid7511135816
5Granada742199014
6Cádiz9423810-214
7Real Betis94051217-512
8Barcelona7322158711
9Getafe832388011
10Elche732278-111
11Sevilla731376110
12Osasuna831478-110
13Ath Bilbao730467-19
14Eibar923469-39
15Valencia82241113-28
16Alavés822469-38
17Celta Vigo9144615-97
18Huesca9063715-86
19Levante7124712-55
20Real Valladolid8035513-83
View full Spanish La Liga table

