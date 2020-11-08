Granada are fifth in La Liga, three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid

Granada say they only have seven senior players available for Sunday's La Liga match at Real Sociedad after a request to postpone the game was rejected.

There have been 10 positive coronavirus tests at Granada and players who travelled to Cyprus for the 2-0 Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia on Thursday are not allowed to play.

Granada had said they would not have the "minimum number of first-team players", but they now plan to use additional players from their reserves and youth team.

"The RFEF Competition Committee has rejected the Club's request for the postponement of the match against Real Sociedad," Granada said in a statement.

"The team will travel to San Sebastian in the next few hours with the only seven players in the squad who meet the requirements imposed by La Liga, completed with footballers from the subsidiary and the youth team who also meet these requirements."

La Liga's coronavirus protocols say a game should be played if a team can field enough players, including players from their reserve teams.

Granada are already facing disciplinary action for a breach of the protocols after travelling to Cyprus having had an outbreak of coronavirus within the team, La Liga has said.