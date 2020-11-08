Could another club challenge Liverpool and Manchester City this season?

Champions Liverpool missed out as four different sides occupied top spot in the Premier League at various stages on Sunday - the latest suggestion that the 2020-21 title race is going to be wide open.

The Reds were unable to move back to the summit as they were held to a 1-1 draw at their perennial title rivals in recent years, Manchester City - although they did briefly go top 'as things stood' when they led early on, after Southampton, Tottenham and finally Leicester occupied pole position.

It all means the top six sides are separated by only three points going into November's international break, with Liverpool third and Pep Guardiola's City 10th - six points off the pace, albeit with a game in hand.

This is how an intriguing day unfolded at the top of the table...

From Saints to Spurs to Leicester

Aston Villa's victory over Arsenal in Sunday's final game means three points separate the Premier League's top six sides

Liverpool started the eighth round of Premier League fixtures on top - one point clear of Leicester - but a 1-0 win over Wolves ensured it is the Foxes who currently lead the way.

Following their 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Friday, Southampton were in pole position on Sunday morning, before they were replaced by Tottenham.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester responded to being forced out of the top four before their kick-off with a sixth straight win in all competitions, despite Jamie Vardy scoring only one of his two penalties.

Their 18 points from eight league games represents the Foxes' best start to a top-flight season - a record which previously belonged to their 1930-31 campaign - and their best in any season since 2008, when they were in League One.

And yes, that includes the 2015-16 season, when Claudio Ranieri's history makers defied the odds to win the Premier League title.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman said: "When they won the league a few years ago they just went from one game to the next.

"They tried to keep winning games and this team is capable of that. They have the added complication of Europe and they're ticking along in a few competitions, which isn't easy to do.

"In a season which I feel will be unpredictable over the whole course of it, Leicester may just find themselves in and around it come March."

Tottenham briefly top for first time in six years

Tottenham had ended Southampton's first ever stay as Premier League leaders in the early Sunday fixture, moving top for the first time since 2014.

Harry Kane's 88th-minute winner eventually ended West Brom's resistance at The Hawthorns, as Jose Mourinho's side earned a narrow 1-0 win to rise from fifth and record their longest unbeaten run under the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss.

For Mourinho, it was also the first time - excluding the start of his final season at United when they played first - that the Portuguese had been top of the table since September 2017.

"We are top of the table but other clubs have a match in hand, so let's see what happens," Mourinho said.

They would stay there for just 33 minutes, on this occasion.

Liverpool stay in touch but City lag behind

Defending champions Liverpool had the opportunity to become the fourth team to move top of the table on Sunday, and they made the best possible start against their expected title rivals Manchester City through Mohamed Salah's early penalty.

However, Gabriel Jesus equalised before half-time to leave Jurgen Klopp's side third during November's international break, and 2017-18 and 2018-19 champions City only just inside the top half.

Liverpool and City were the only two sides who ended a day top of the Premier League in the whole of last season, yet so far this term we've already had five different teams end at least one day as leaders - Arsenal, Everton, Leicester, Liverpool and Southampton.

Reacting to Liverpool's point at Etihad Stadium, former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage told BBC Radio 5 Live: "On the evidence of the first half you would say these two are the teams to beat.

"But based on the second half, you've got to say Spurs and Leicester have every chance this season.

"I honestly think this season it could be a Leicester or Spurs - somebody other than Liverpool or City - to win the title."

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl urged his side to "feel anything is possible" this season on Friday. So, is everything falling into place for another surprise winner after Liverpool and City's recent domination?