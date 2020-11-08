Last updated on .From the section Wales

Gareth Bale receives treatment at the Hawthorns

Gareth Bale was pictured with an ice pack on his right ankle after coming off during Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Bale, 31, made his first Premier League start since rejoining Spurs on loan from Real Madrid in September.

The Wales forward lasted 78 minutes before being replaced by Lucas Moura.

Bale is now due to join up with Wales ahead of their games against the United States of America, the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

He was pictured appearing to show his ankle to a member of Tottenham's staff before the icepack was applied.

Gareth Bale has made six Spurs appearances this season, scoring once

Wales have already lost Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey to a thigh injury for the upcoming international triple-header, while Swansea City centre-back Ben Cabango has withdrawn with a hamstring problem.

First-choice goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and Stoke stopper Adam Davies, who would have been next in line, are also missing along with long-term absentee Joe Allen and Hal Robson-Kanu.

Wales, who will be managed by Robert Page in the absence of Ryan Giggs, face the USA in a friendly at Swansea's Liberty Stadium on Thursday, 12 November.

They then host the Republic of Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, 15 November in the first of two Nations League games, with Finland visiting the capital on Wednesday, 18 November.