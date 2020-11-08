Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Eighth-tier Marine are one of the 15 non-league teams waiting to see who they might face in Monday's draw for the FA Cup second round.

The Northern Premier League Division One North West side, one of the lowest ranked teams left, beat League Two club Colchester 5-3 penalties on Saturday.

National League club Barnet, who made the fourth round last season, knocked out League One side Burton Albion.

National League North's Chorley beat League One Wigan to book their spot.

National League side Solihull Moors defeated an EFL side for the first time when they overcame League Two strugglers Scunthorpe United to reach round two for the third successive season.

King's Lynn Town secured a place for the first time in their short history with a 1-0 win over League Two club Port Vale.

Formed in 2010, the National League club's previous FA Cup record had seen them reach the fourth qualifying round on three occasions.

You can watch the draw live on Monday, BBC Two from 19:00 GMT