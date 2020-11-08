Premier League fixtures: Jurgen Klopp & Pep Guardiola call for schedule change

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a calf injury against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the Premier League "has to change" its fixture scheduling, with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola adding that players are not protected.

It follows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's criticism of match timings, with his Manchester United team kicking off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday after playing on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday after also both having had European fixtures in midweek.

Klopp told BBC Sport: "The boys are on the edge. No team on a Wednesday night should have the 12:30 kick-off on Saturday.

"Sunday - no problem. Not the 12:30 because that is a complete killer. You wake up and play football. This is the recovery phase.

"The Premier League has to change. Sky, BT, you - everyone has to talk to each other.

"You want good football? Give the boys a few hours more rest."

Managers call for five substitutions return

United beat Everton 3-1 on Saturday but a visibly angry Solskjaer said the short turnaround from their trip to Istanbul meant his side were "set us up to fail", adding: "It's an absolute shambles."

Liverpool won at Italian side Atalanta on Tuesday, while City beat Olympiakos at Etihad Stadium on the same night.

On Sunday, Mohamed Salah scored the opener for the Reds from the penalty spot and Gabriel Jesus scored a brilliant equaliser, but the sides had to settle for a draw after Kevin de Bruyne's penalty miss.

After the game, both managers expressed frustration at a congested fixture schedule in the lead-up to the international break.

"These boys need rest. It's a difficult time. We want to play, obviously, but I heard Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] yesterday as well and I understand him 100%. We are in the situation quite frequently," said Klopp.

"I spoke to the Premier League already and spoke to Pep before the game about the five substitutions. Everyone watching is like: 'Oh, that's interesting.' But we have to change things and help the players.

"We want to play football, it's great. But playing Wednesday night and then 12:30 on Saturday is a crime and we have to change that."

Five substitutions were allowed after football restarted in June following the shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, in August, Premier League clubs voted against continuing the rule.

"I think we are going to fight [for its return]," Guardiola told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"All the other clubs and countries play five substitutions because they understood that the situation is completely unusual in terms of the pandemic.

"No break, no rest and everyone is at home. All the other countries do it, but here it looks like it likes to be special, different.

"That is not good because we don't protect the players and we should do it."

  • Ironic that people refuse to pay the fifteen quid to watch ppv matches but are quite happy to see the best players get injuries through tiredness .

  • There have been too many games for a long time, including meaningless international matches. But the leading clubs, after whinging like hell, will always find the time and energy for pre-season tours to Dubai, USA and Malaysia, and other commercial and self-promotional opportunities. So a little honesty might elicit greater sympathy among fans.

  • They just want another advantage for teams with bigger quality squads...

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • I know this is a messed up year but is this the second April 1st of 2020? They have to be joking don't they???

  • tbf I can't remember the last time when Liverpool didn't have two matches in the same week.

  • All teams that don't wanna play in the Prem. bugger off to your Euro super league.......

    Asap please.......

  • The number of premier league muscle injuries is up 43% on last season as predicted by many club medics throughout Europe.

    A five subs allowance for this season in line with the other big leagues in Europe would have seemed to be sensible but as far as I'm aware it was a collective decision of the club's themselves to keep it to three.

  • 5 subs is a must for the welfare of all players. Fixture congestion does not help players before profit..

  • A look at teams struggling at the bottom of the PL and the thinness of their squads suggests that this not just about "big 6" vs the rest. When the usual insanity of the Christmas/New Year comes into play, we'll see teams collapse. The French FA scrapped their League Cup, same should have been done here. We could also do with two fewer teams in the PL like Bundesliga. These would boost the FA Cup.

  • I'm sure I've heard the phrase squad rotation before....

  • no time to spend they hard earned wages ,,shocking!!!

  • This is an argument thats been around for years and no change. The clubs/ managers/ players/ fans understand that there is a fixture build up ( all money of course ) But what they are asking for is just abit of common sense, if your playing on a Wed/ Thurs in Europe then surely your next league game has to be Saturday afternoon/ evening or Sunday

    • Shed66 replied:
      It was. Wed then Sat afternoon.
      Common sense.
      Klopp - Tues then Sunday ... still has a whine.
      I have to perform at my work 6-7 days a week and work at a high mental level. Can I have some sympathy? No, thought not.

  • I do th ejob -£100k for 90 minutes work and a bit of jogging midweek

  • Are players averaging about 100k per week really complaining about playing twice a week? Why is it you don't really hear of tennis players - who play much longer games multiple times per week or Rugby or American Football players or whatever complaining.

  • TV money .Is the dictator. Unfortunately fans and players are the last consideration.

  • My league 1 club have to play Saturday Tuesday for 4 weeks in a row. With small squads and less financial aid so please don't cry that you had to play 3 games in a week. They are professional athletes. Not professional bed wetters

    • Peter replied:
      lol your small club do not invest as much as the big clubs do.

  • Liverpool and Man City (and Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal etc) all have several players in their squads earning £50k p/w or more who barely kick a ball all season. They also hoover up a huge number of talented youngsters who never get near the first team. Working out where and when you can use those fringe and young players is the job of a good manager.

  • All seventy two clubs, Saturday afternoon, 3pm kick off. Sorted. If you love the money too much as it stands, get on with it!

  • It’s the same for everyone big teams should just suck it up and get on with it. Must be a struggle to cope with the big money they are on. Think of the smaller teams lower down who now have to stop playing because of COVID and don’t have 1000s of £££ to live on.

    • thelantern1212 replied:
      COVID does not recognise wealth. Plenty of players in the top divisions have suffered with it as well.

