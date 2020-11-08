Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sarah Ewens (centre) scored Celtic's winner against Spartans

Glasgow City and Rangers retain 100% records in the Scottish Women's Premier League after Sunday victories.

Reigning champions City secured a 3-0 win away to Motherwell, while new professional outfit Rangers edged out last year's runners-up Hibernian 1-0.

One goal was enough for Celtic against Spartans, while Forfar Farmington beat promoted Heart of Midlothian 3-0.

Celtic and Forfar join Hibs on six points after three games, three behind the leaders.

Former Hibs midfielder Chelsea Cornet won the game for visitors Rangers against her former team, tapping home from close range after Brogan Hay's cross was touched on by Lizzie Arnot with 15 minutes remaining.

Glasgow, who on Wednesday were taken to penalties before progressing to the second qualifying round of the Women's Champions League after a 0-0 draw with Irish side Peamount United, took until the 63rd minute before making the breakthrough against Well.

A spot-kick was crucial again as captain Leanne Ross converted before two more goals within nine minutes.

Midfielder Jo Love made up for her midweek spot-kick miss by reacting quickest to Rachel McLauchlan's cross after it was tipped on to the bar by the goalkeeper.

On-loan Manchester City midfielder Tyler Toland volleyed in the third, her first City goal.

Glasgow head coach Scott Booth said the tough midweek game and only being able to list three outfield players on the bench because of injuries were no excuses for a frustrating match.

"We had plenty of possession but didn't do anything with it," he said. "We managed to get the penalty, which settled it a little bit, and then a couple more.

"It's been a tough week and we are delighted to get the three points, but we need to be much better than we were today. We all know the standards we set are above this."

It took a stroke of fortune two minutes after the break to hand Celtic, the SWPL's other new full-time outfit, the winner against Spartans when a clearance for the visitors ricocheted off striker Sarah Ewens.

Celtic head coach Fran Alonso was happy to simply secure the three points against stubborn opponents.

"It was a hard game - we expected that," he told BBC Scotland. "We knew they were very solid defensively and they made things difficult for us.

"I think we had the game under control in the first half but we weren't good enough in the final third."

Meanwhile, a Donna Paterson hat-trick - the defender now has six for the season - secured Forfar a win that means Hearts have conceded 18 goals in only three games.

Like Hearts, Spartans and Motherwell have yet to gather a single point.

Sunday's scores

Celtic 1-0 Spartans

Forfar Farmington 3-0 Heart of Midlothian

Hibernian 0-1 Rangers

Motherwell 0-3 Glasgow City