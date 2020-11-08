Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Cyrus Christie made his Republic debut in 2014 and has won 22 caps

Cyrus Christie has come into the Republic of Ireland squad in place of the injured Enda Stevens for the games against England, Wales and Bulgaria.

Stevens will return to Sheffield United after being assessed by the medical team on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest defender Christie fills the void as the Republic prepare for Thursday's friendly with England.

That is followed by two Nations Cup games, starting with Wales three days later and then Bulgaria on 18 November.

The Irish squad reported for duty in London on Sunday and will have a first training session on Monday before the Wembley game against England.

Manager Stephen Kenny named a 26-man squad on Thursday, with Luton Town striker James Collins recalled for the triple-header.

Captain Seamus Coleman also returns after missing October's matches because of injury.

Kenny's side have drawn two and lost two of their opening four Nations League matches. They are third in League B Group 4, eight points behind leaders Wales.

Republic squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).