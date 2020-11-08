Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Graham Dorrans played 27 times for Dundee, scoring twice

Graham Dorrans has left Dundee, with the club saying he intends to "join a team overseas".

The former Scotland midfielder, 33, moved to Dens Park in 2019 following an injury-hit spell at Rangers.

He previously featured for Livingston, Partick Thistle, West Brom and Norwich City and played 12 times for Scotland.

"I've really enjoyed my time at the club, it's been a great period for me," Dorrans told the Dundee website. external-link

"It's been a pleasure to play for the club and it's genuinely been one of the toughest decisions of my career but the opportunity to move overseas is something I have to explore for myself and my family."

Manager James McPake said he was "disappointed" to lose Dorrans and joined the club in thanking him for his spell at Dens.