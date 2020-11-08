Last updated on .From the section European Football

Joshua Kimmich has won 50 caps for Germany

Bayern Munich's Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich will be out until January after undergoing knee surgery.

The 25-year-old went off in the 36th minute after a challenge with Erling Haaland during his side's 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Bayern said Kimmich had successful surgery on his right lateral meniscus on Sunday.

He will miss Germany's friendly against Czech Republic and Nations League ties against Ukraine and Spain this month.

Bayern returned to the top of the Bundesliga with the victory over rivals Dortmund.