The 10 players of Premier League season so far - as rated by BBC Sport readers

Danny Ings (top left), Edouard Mendy (top right), Paul Pogba (bottom right) and Jack Grealish (bottom left)
How do Danny Ings (top left), Edouard Mendy (top right), Paul Pogba (bottom right) and Jack Grealish (bottom left) fare in this season's Player Rater?

What a season it has been so far for Southampton and Danny Ings.

The Saints have marched into the Premier League's top four, helped by the five goals of in-form striker Ings, who has been rated by you as the player of the season so far.

Taking the averages of scores from BBC Sport's Player Rater, four members of Ralph Hasenhuttl's side feature in the overall top 10, with Southampton players appearing in each positional category too.

Players from league leaders Leicester have also impressed, including 19-year-old defender Wesley Fofana, who has an overall average of 7.21.

Players need to have made at least four top-flight appearances this season to be included on the lists.

A word of caution for Manchester United supporters, you may want to turn away, as we took a look back through the player ratings from Premier League matches.

Top 10 players overall

PlayerClubRating
Danny IngsSouthampton7.76
Jamie VardyLeicester7.45
Michail AntonioWest Ham7.42
Jannik VestergaardSouthampton7.34
Christian FuchsLeicester7.33
Edouard MendyChelsea7.25
Jack GrealishAston Villa7.25
James Ward-ProwseSouthampton7.24
Wesley FofanaLeicester7.21
Stuart ArmstrongSouthampton7.19

Ings tops the overall list and may well have been included in the England squad for the forthcoming international fixtures, were it not for a knee injury.

However, there is no space in the top 10 for the in-form Harry Kane and Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min, who is joint top scorer in the division with eight goals, alongside Liverpool's prolific front man Mohamed Salah and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Leicester full-back Christian Fuchs is probably the most surprising name on that top 10 list. The 34-year-old considered leaving the Foxes when his contract expired last summer, but keeping the Austrian on for another year looks to be an inspired move by boss Brendan Rodgers.

Top 10 goalkeepers

PlayerClubRating
Edouard MendyChelsea7.25
Emiliano MartinezAston Villa6.95
AlissonLiverpool6.75
Alex McCarthySouthampton6.63
Kasper SchmeichelLeicester6.61
Illan MeslierLeeds6.5
Lukasz FabianskiWest Ham6.49
Rui PatricioWolves6.42
Karl DarlowNewcastle6.36
Vicente GuaitaCrystal Palace6.02

Chelsea's new signing Edouard Mendy is the Premier League goalkeeper who has impressed you most this season, with a 7.25 average, steadying the side after replacing the calamitous Kepa Arrizabalaga (average of 3.11 from his three games).

Leeds' Illan Meslier and Newcastle Karl Darlow have also done well enough to warrant a place in the top 10.

Of goalkeepers to make four or more appearances, Everton's Jordan Pickford has the lowest average rating of 4.6.

Manchester United number one David de Gea does not fare much better with an average rating of 4.78.

Top 10 full-backs

PlayerClubRating
Christian FuchsLeicester7.33
Kyle Walker-PetersSouthampton7.04
Tariq LampteyBrighton7.02
Timothy CastagneLeicester6.99
Vladimir CoufalWest Ham6.94
Ben ChilwellChelsea6.93
Arthur MasuakuWest Ham6.78
Matty CashAston Villa6.61
Ryan BertrandSouthampton6.58
Stuart DallasLeeds6.56

As mentioned, Fuchs has had an excellent start to the season and there is no surprise that Leicester team-mate Timothy Castagne and the man he replaced, Ben Chilwell of Chelsea, are also in.

Despite Brighton's lowly position of 16th, Tariq Lamptey has been a bright spark for the Seagulls.

Consistency is key, perfectly highlighted by the fact that Liverpool's dynamic duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, who were both named in the PFA Team of the Year last season, do not make the top 10 so far this campaign after a poor showing in the 7-2 thrashing by Aston Villa.

Alexander-Arnold was given a rating of 2.33 in that game and Robertson 3.13, dragging their average ratings down.

Top 10 centre-backs

PlayerClubRating
Jannick VestergaardSouthampton7.34
Wesley FofanaLeicester7.21
Fabian BalbuenaWest Ham6.89
Tyrone MingsAston Villa6.69
Max KilmanWolves6.69
Jan BednarekSouthampton6.64
Thiago SilvaChelsea6.62
Ezri KonsaAston Villa6.6
Angelo OgbonnaWest Ham6.5
Conor CoadyWolves6.46

Southampton pairing Jannick Vestergaard and Jan Bednarek both make the top 10 for centre-backs after making strong starts to the new campaign.

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa is another defensive pairing that appear, as does the experienced Brazilian Thiago Silva, who signed on a free for Chelsea.

Of centre-backs to play four or more games this season, Chelsea's Andreas Christensen has the lowest average rating of 4.03, closely followed by Fulham's Michael Hector (4.11) and Manchester United captain Harry Maguire (4.15).

Top 10 defensive/central midfielders

PlayerClubRating
James Ward-ProwseSouthampton7.24
Stuart ArmstrongSouthampton7.19
Oriol RomeuSouthampton6.94
Dennis PraetLeicester6.81
Youri TielemansLeicester6.77
Declan RiceWest Ham6.75
Mateusz KlichLeeds6.6
John McGinnAston Villa6.44
Jordan HendersonLiverpool6.34
James McCarthyCrystal Palace6.32

Southampton midfielders take the top three slots with free-kick king James Ward-Prowse topping the position with the highest average rating, followed by Scotland international Stuart Armstrong and Spaniard Oriol Romeu.

It has been a strong start for title-winning captain Jordan Henderson too, his performances for Liverpool so far enough to claim ninth place.

Some Manchester United players have had a shocker so far and the trend continues in midfield.

The Premier League's most expensive player Paul Pogba has featured in all seven league games for the club this season but is the central midfielder with the lowest average rating... by far.

The France World Cup winner averages 3.64, with a highest rating of 5.37 achieved in the 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is next, but with a slightly healthier average rating of 4.37.

Top 10 attacking midfielders/wingers

PlayerClubRating
Jack GrealishAston Villa7.25
Son Heung-minTottenham7.04
James RodriguezEverton6.95
James MaddisonLeicester6.93
Mahmoud TrezeguetAston Villa6.89
Marc AlbrightonLeicester6.88
Nathan RedmondSouthampton6.86
Jarrod BowenWest Ham6.78
Harvey BarnesLeicester6.78
Hakim ZiyechChelsea6.75

With four goals and five assists so far, Villa skipper Jack Grealish tops the ratings for attacking midfielders, with Everton's Colombia international James Rodriguez also impressing.

Wingers have been included in this category too which is why Spurs' Son, Villa's Mahmoud Trezeguet and Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech appear.

Top 10 forwards

PlayerClubRating
Danny IngsSouthampton7.75
Jamie VardyLeicester7.45
Michail AntonioWest Ham7.42
Sadio ManeLiverpool7.19
Che AdamsSouthampton7.16
Ollie WatkinsAston Villa6.86
RicharlisonEverton6.85
Patrick BamfordLeeds6.82
RodrigoLeeds6.8
Dominic Calvert-LewinEverton6.76

Sadio Mane, Patrick Bamford and Calvert-Lewin make the top 10, but there are some surprises too.

Leeds' club record signing Rodrigo is the ninth highest-rating forward, despite scoring just one goal so far this season.

Two key top-flight players are edged out with Liverpool's Salah in 11th (6.75) and Tottenham's England skipper Kane 12th (6.73).

Villa striker Ollie Watkins has achieved the single highest rating of any player this season with 9.3 for his hat-trick in the 7-2 demolition of champions Liverpool.

Leicester are the current Premier League leaders and from the club's title-winning team of 2015-16, Kasper Schmeichel, Fuchs, Marc Albrighton and Jamie Vardy have all made appearances in the top-10 categories.

Can they go all the way again?

  • It’s almost as if the journos missed the end of last season and think we are 46 games into it

    ‘Title challenges’, ‘players of the season’...

    They have only played 8 games!

    I hope this is just a reflection of the uniqueness of the times because the amount of hype and hyperbole surrounding the season so far is just weird!

  • Not a single ManU or Arsenal player on this list. How times have changed.

  • Harry Kane player of the season by a country mile so far.

  • Can tell it's an international break

  • I think the fact that there is no Harry Kane or DCL shows how flawed and full of discrepancies these player raters are, and that really they mean nothing at the end of the day.

    • burrito replied:
      Scrap that... DCL is there, just no Kane!

  • So... why did BBC include Pogba's face at the top of the article?

    • chelseadad replied:
      Political correctness & a very odd infatuation of Utd.

  • Cannot believe Harry Kane isn't in there

  • Absolutely pointless article. Really who cares? Everyone knows fan ratings mean nothing as they're simply not from fans just a bunch of saddos trolling.

  • No Jordan Pickford. He's won it by a very, very long way.

  • This just goes to show that BBC haven't a clue what goes on in these ratings / HYS's.

  • Good to see new faces on the list . And not the usual suspects . Southampton fans will know the truth of these ratings . But bias fans will ignore the facts .

  • No kane, no Son, no credibility

  • These ratings mean nothing, as players coming from clubs with strong rivals will more than likely get voted down out of spite.
    Having said that, I can't argue with most on the lists.

  • So few Liverpool players, not like the usual media love in then!

  • Congratulations (again) to Mason Mount.

  • Where is Phil Jones on the list?

  • Seems about right except for Pogba getting as much as 3.64.

  • Seriously pointless article. We all know the trolls get on these ratings so they can’t ever be a fair reflection.

