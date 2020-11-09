Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glens forward Paul O'Neill scored for the NI Under-21s in October

Saturday's Irish Premiership fixture between Glentoran and Warrenpoint Town has been postponed due to international call-ups for four Glentoran players.

Goalkeeper Dayle Coleing has been selected by Gibraltar, while midfielder Gael Bigirimana will be away with Burundi.

Forward Paul O'Neill and defender Caolan Marron, meanwhile, are included in the Northern Ireland Under-21 squad.

A new date has not yet been set for the fixture.

The Glens are currently 10th in the league table after Saturday's scoreless draw against Larne left them with two points from four matches.

Point, who lost 3-0 to Cliftonville at the weekend, are in seventh place with one win and one draw from their opening games.