Robbie McDaid celebrates his winning goal in the Irish Cup final against Ballymena United

Only 32 teams will compete for this season's 2020-21 Irish Cup because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Irish FA has announced.

The decision to reduce the number of participating clubs was taken by the Irish FA Challenge Cup Committee.

The competition will get underway on 9 January 2021 and involve the 24 clubs from the Premiership and Championship.

The 2019-20 Intermediate Cup semi-finalists and the next four teams in the league pyramid will also compete.

Those final four places will be awarded to the teams ranked highest in last season's league pyramid based on points per game.

The committee said it had assessed the "ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the early rounds of the Irish Challenge Cup" and unanimously decided to reduce the number of participants in the 2020-21 competition to 32 clubs.

Last season the Irish Cup attracted 130 teams, made up of senior clubs and intermediate clubs, however the committee said today's decision to reduce the number of participating clubs this season was "in the best interests of the competition and with the current social and health situation in mind".

It also said it hoped to return to the traditional cup format in the 2021-22 season.

The traditional format sees intermediate sides compete in four rounds before being joined by the 24 senior clubs in the last 32 (fifth round).

The 2019-20 Irish Cup final was postponed from its traditional date at the start of May until the end of July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Glentoran beat Ballymena United after extra-time to secure the trophy.