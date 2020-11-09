Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Jordan Obita scored three goals in league and FA Cup appearances for Reading last season

Oxford United have completed the signing of full-back Jordan Obita following his release by Reading.

The 26-year-old joins on an initial deal until the end of the season, with an option on a further year.

Obita was previously on trial with the U's before he decided to join Reading's academy from the age of seven.

He made 163 senior appearances for the Royals, 26 of which came last season before he brought to an end his 10-year association with the club.

Obita will be eligible to make his Oxford debut against Walsall in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday.

