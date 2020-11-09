Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Garry Monk has taken charge of five different clubs in his six years in management

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has been sacked after 14 months in charge of the Championship club.

The Owls have also terminated the contracts of his backroom staff with immediate effect.

Wednesday - who began the season with a 12-point penalty, halved last week to six - are second from bottom in the Championship.

Monk's men, level on points with bottom club Derby, have won three and drawn three of their 11 matches this season.

Monk, 41, was in his fifth managerial role, having first taking charge of Swansea City in 2014.

He also had time at Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City before joining the Owls in September 2019.

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri said: "I feel the time is right to make a change.

"I wish Garry and his team all the best for the future. I would like to say thank you for the time and effort Garry and his staff have committed to Sheffield Wednesday."

The club say they will "be making no further comment at this time".

Wednesday's next game is after the international break at Preston on 21 November.