Non-league Chorley have been drawn at League One leaders Peterborough United in the second round of the FA Cup.

Chorley, bottom in the sixth-tier National League North, earned their spot with a 3-2 extra-time win over League One side Wigan.

King's Lynn Town of the National League, who are in the second round for the first time since reforming in 2010, will travel to 2008 winners Portsmouth.

Canvey Island, the lowest ranked team remaining, host Boreham Wood.

And Canvey's fellow eighth-tier side Marine will host National League South Havant & Waterlooville, after knocking out League Two Colchester on penalties.

Full draw

Ties to be played weekend of 28-29 November

Stevenage v Hull City

Harrogate Town v Blackpool

Tranmere Rovers v Brackley Town

Barrow or AFC Wimbledon v Crawley Town

Stockport County v Yeovil Town

Plymouth Argyle v Lincoln City

Portsmouth v Kings Lynn Town

Cheltenham Town v Crewe Alexandra

Peterborough United v Chorley

Morecambe v Solihull Moors

Shrewsbury Town v Oxford City or Northampton Town

Mansfield Town v Dagenham & Redbridge

Newport County v Salford City

Marine v Havant & Waterlooville

Gillingham v Exeter City

Canvey Island v Boreham Wood

Carlisle United v Doncaster Rovers

Barnet v MK Dons

Bristol Rovers v Darlington

Bradford City v Oldham Athletic