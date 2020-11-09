FA Cup second-round draw in full: Chorley draw Peterborough United
From the section FA Cup
Non-league Chorley have been drawn at League One leaders Peterborough United in the second round of the FA Cup.
Chorley, bottom in the sixth-tier National League North, earned their spot with a 3-2 extra-time win over League One side Wigan.
King's Lynn Town of the National League, who are in the second round for the first time since reforming in 2010, will travel to 2008 winners Portsmouth.
Canvey Island, the lowest ranked team remaining, host Boreham Wood.
And Canvey's fellow eighth-tier side Marine will host National League South Havant & Waterlooville, after knocking out League Two Colchester on penalties.
Full draw
Ties to be played weekend of 28-29 November
Stevenage v Hull City
Harrogate Town v Blackpool
Tranmere Rovers v Brackley Town
Barrow or AFC Wimbledon v Crawley Town
Stockport County v Yeovil Town
Plymouth Argyle v Lincoln City
Portsmouth v Kings Lynn Town
Cheltenham Town v Crewe Alexandra
Peterborough United v Chorley
Morecambe v Solihull Moors
Shrewsbury Town v Oxford City or Northampton Town
Mansfield Town v Dagenham & Redbridge
Newport County v Salford City
Marine v Havant & Waterlooville
Gillingham v Exeter City
Canvey Island v Boreham Wood
Carlisle United v Doncaster Rovers
Barnet v MK Dons
Bristol Rovers v Darlington
Bradford City v Oldham Athletic
Good luck to them, though.