FA Cup second-round draw in full: Chorley draw Peterborough United

Non-league Chorley have been drawn at League One leaders Peterborough United in the second round of the FA Cup.

Chorley, bottom in the sixth-tier National League North, earned their spot with a 3-2 extra-time win over League One side Wigan.

King's Lynn Town of the National League, who are in the second round for the first time since reforming in 2010, will travel to 2008 winners Portsmouth.

Canvey Island, the lowest ranked team remaining, host Boreham Wood.

And Canvey's fellow eighth-tier side Marine will host National League South Havant & Waterlooville, after knocking out League Two Colchester on penalties.

Full draw

Ties to be played weekend of 28-29 November

Stevenage v Hull City

Harrogate Town v Blackpool

Tranmere Rovers v Brackley Town

Barrow or AFC Wimbledon v Crawley Town

Stockport County v Yeovil Town

Plymouth Argyle v Lincoln City

Portsmouth v Kings Lynn Town

Cheltenham Town v Crewe Alexandra

Peterborough United v Chorley

Morecambe v Solihull Moors

Shrewsbury Town v Oxford City or Northampton Town

Mansfield Town v Dagenham & Redbridge

Newport County v Salford City

Marine v Havant & Waterlooville

Gillingham v Exeter City

Canvey Island v Boreham Wood

Carlisle United v Doncaster Rovers

Barnet v MK Dons

Bristol Rovers v Darlington

Bradford City v Oldham Athletic

  • Ah well Salford get an away trip to Newport as a reward for ruining my weekend 😏 least we got it to extra time I suppose. Can concentrate on finishing mid table in the National League again now.....

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Hope Harrogate get a decent draw in the 3rd Round.

  • I don't even know where Havant and Waterlooville is!

    Good luck to them, though.

    • shawn woodward replied:
      8 miles from Pompey in Hampshire

  • Good luck to all the teams involved, its a shame FC United didnt get through as Carlisle away would of been a good tie.

  • We had a relative called Frank Chesworth who played for Stockport as a striker at the turn of the 20th Century. He would have been proud of the Rooney goal. I wish Stockport all the very best in their quest to reach the third round.

  • My dad says one of the best FA Cup final goals was Alan Sunderland's winner in 1979 ... watch it on Youtube, pure joy.

    • BBCHYS1999 replied:
      Ben Watsons goal in 2013 was far better, closely followed by Will Griggs goal in 2018.

  • Good draw time to get back into the spotlight after such hard times. Come on County Stockport rooting for you

    • Scouser Since 1966 replied:
      County who?
      #YNWA

  • Poor Chorley, Posh are on fire.

    • AndyBoothsCreakyKnees replied:
      They need putting out then! ;-)

  • good draw for Kings Lynn to take on the mighty Portsmouth as a Portsmouth fan

  • From a Wigan fan congratulations and best of luck Chorley in the next round.I still have fond memories from our NPL days together.Both sets of fans have always had a good relationship.

    • Scouser Since 1966 replied:
      Wigan joke club losing to a NON LEAGUE TEAM LMAO XD
      #YNWA

  • Good to see that at least two non-league sides will progress, but they can forget playing Man City in R3. The only non-league side we've played since WW2 is Wigan, and that at Maine Rd; ironically Wigan also beat us in a Final.

    • dave61 replied:
      3

  • c'mon imps

  • Hoping the Peterborough vs Chorley game is shown live!

    • Scouser Since 1966 replied:
      Why would 2 nobodies be shown live?
      #YNWA

  • Good to see at least 2 non league clubs will make the 3rd round. The FA Cup still has its magic

    • BTucker replied:
      3 you mean: Stockport vs Yeovil, Marine vs Havant, Canvey Island vs Boreham Wood

  • Tough on Darlo, first round at Swindon, now another away match at Bristol Rovers

    • ColesyBCFC replied:
      Don't think you'll have too much trouble getting past the gas :-)

  • Who did Sunderland get

    • TomTom replied:
      Knocked out in the 1st round

  • And one of lucky clubs get to come to Luton!

  • Best of luck to both Marine and Havant and Waterlooville. A massive match for both teams and a chance to play the big boys in the 3rd round will be a dream for both. Hope the best team on the day win.

    • valjester replied:
      What a second-round match that is. I just hope the winner gets a tasty pay day in the third round. Always frustrates me when the media includes Manchester United v Chelsea or Arsenal v Tottenham in the 'pick of the third-round ties'. Give me Swindon Supermarine v Sheffield Wednesday any day of the week.

  • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • oranda replied:
      Just one of lifes moaners?

