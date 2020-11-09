Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The latest figure is the same as in the previous round of testing

The Premier League says there has been four new positive results from the latest round of coronavirus testing.

There were 1,646 players and club staff tested between Monday, 2 November and Sunday, 8 November.

Those who tested positive have not been identified and will now have to self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

There were four positive results from 1,446 tests between 26 October and 1 November in the previous round of testing.