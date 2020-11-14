National League
Weymouth v Yeovil: National League game off following positive Covid-19 tests

Weymouth's Bob Lucas Stadium has been their home since it first opened as the Wessex Stadium in 1987
Weymouth's National League game at home to Yeovil Town on Tuesday has been called off following positive coronavirus tests.

Weymouth, who had Saturday's game with Wrexham called off, are in isolation after a "high number" of positive tests.

Yeovil have now also reported positive tests within their own set-up.

Weymouth had initially been put into a high alert category until Monday - and were due to return to action.

The two clubs have yet to announce when the postponed fixture might be replayed.

Yeovil are bottom of the National League on five points, having so far failed to win any of their opening eight games, but they are unbeaten away from home, having drawn all four games on their travels.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay86111861219
2Wealdstone85121615116
3Sutton United6501134915
4Maidenhead United85031315-215
5Stockport7412137613
6Solihull Moors7412115613
7Eastleigh7331149512
8Hartlepool733198112
9Woking8323810-211
10Bromley6312128410
11Aldershot73131311210
12Notts County630310829
13Boreham Wood72236518
14Wrexham621367-17
15Weymouth721468-27
16Dag & Red721448-47
17Barnet6213713-67
18King's Lynn82151224-127
19Chesterfield7205111106
20Halifax61324406
21Altrincham8134510-56
22Dover7205517-126
23Yeovil8053710-35
View full National League table

